Teams treated 87,179 patients after receiving 260,423 calls in nine
Abu Dhabi: Emergency teams treated 87,179 patients as the service received more than 260,000 calls between January and September 2026
National Ambulance responded to 108,315 emergency incidents and provided emergency medical care to 87,179 patients in the first nine months of 2026, after receiving 260,423 calls through its Ambulance Communication Centre.
National Ambulance, part of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, continues to provide round-the-clock emergency response services across the UAE, with residents able to request an ambulance by calling 998
The service forms part of the UAE’s wider integrated emergency response system, which prioritises public safety and the well-being of people and communities.
National Ambulance remains on standby 24 hours a day to respond to medical emergencies, ensuring emergency medical assistance is available when needed.