Reduce your speed: Drive at a speed appropriate for visibility and follow variable speed limits displayed on electronic signs.

Use the correct lights: Switch on low-beam headlights or fog lights, where fitted. Avoid high beams, which can reflect off fog and make it harder to see.

Keep a safe distance: Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead to allow more time to react if traffic slows or stops.

Avoid sudden manoeuvres: Brake gently, steer smoothly and avoid unnecessary lane changes.

Do not use hazard lights while moving: Reserve them for emergencies when your vehicle is stopped.

Follow road markings: Use lane markings as a guide, stay in your lane and avoid sudden changes in direction.