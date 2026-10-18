Motorists urged to drive cautiously as fog reduces visibility in UAE
Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been urged to drive cautiously as fog is expected to reduce visibility across parts of the UAE on Sunday morning, October 18. Authorities have activated variable speed limits of 80km/h on eight road sections.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned of possible fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility over some coastal and inland areas from 1.30am to 9am on Sunday. Visibility could drop further at times.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The variable speed limit system has been activated at 80km/h on the following road sections:
Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Road: Al Jabib Bridge to Al Hayer
Sweihan Road: Al Khafr Bridge to Al Shawib
Malaqat Street: Green Mubazzarah Bridge to Mazyad
Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road: Abu Samra to Al Salamat
Al Taff Road: Sweihan Oval Roundabout to Al Saad Roundabout
Sweihan Road: Sweihan Oval Roundabout to Sweihan Hills
Sweihan Road: Budday to Nahil
Sweihan Road: Bida to Nahil
Motorists should remain alert, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and follow the speed limits displayed on electronic signs.
With reduced visibility posing risks on the roads, motorists are advised to take precautions before setting off and adjust their driving to the conditions.
Check weather alerts: Follow updates from the NCM, Abu Dhabi Police and other official channels for fog warnings and changing road conditions.
Delay your journey if necessary: If visibility is severely reduced, consider postponing your trip until conditions improve.
Check your vehicle: Clean the windscreen, mirrors and headlights. Ensure fog lights and brake lights are working, and use the air conditioning or demister to keep windows clear.
Reduce your speed: Drive at a speed appropriate for visibility and follow variable speed limits displayed on electronic signs.
Use the correct lights: Switch on low-beam headlights or fog lights, where fitted. Avoid high beams, which can reflect off fog and make it harder to see.
Keep a safe distance: Leave extra space between your vehicle and the one ahead to allow more time to react if traffic slows or stops.
Avoid sudden manoeuvres: Brake gently, steer smoothly and avoid unnecessary lane changes.
Do not use hazard lights while moving: Reserve them for emergencies when your vehicle is stopped.
Follow road markings: Use lane markings as a guide, stay in your lane and avoid sudden changes in direction.
Stay focused: Do not use your phone while driving, minimise distractions and avoid cruise control in poor visibility.
If visibility becomes too poor to continue safely, pull completely off the road into a safe parking area or lay-by, if available. Once stopped, switch on your hazard lights to warn other motorists and remain inside your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened until it is safe to continue.
Avoid stopping in live traffic lanes. If you cannot reach a safe stopping place, prioritise avoiding sudden or dangerous manoeuvres.
Motorists should check official weather and police channels for the latest fog alerts, speed-limit changes and road safety advice. Navigation apps can help identify traffic conditions, but drivers should not interact with their phones while behind the wheel.
The NCM forecast a humid start to Sunday, with a chance of mist forming in some coastal and inland areas.
The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds developing over eastern areas in the afternoon and bringing possible rainfall.
Winds will shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, generally reaching 10 to 25km/h and strengthening to 50km/h at times with cloud activity. Stronger winds may raise dust and reduce visibility in affected areas.
The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight.