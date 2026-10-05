Abu Dhabi fog alert: 80km/h speed limit on Sheikh Tahnoun and Taf roads

Motorists have been urged to follow the speed limits displayed on electronic signs
Abu Dhabi Police have activated temporary 80km/h speed limits on two roads as fog reduces visibility in parts of the emirate.
The limits are in force on Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan Road between Al Hayer and Masakin, and on Taf Road between Al Sad and Suwayhan, police said.
Motorists have been urged to follow the speed limits displayed on electronic signs and drive carefully in areas where visibility is reduced.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas overnight and into Tuesday morning as humidity rises. Clouds are expected to develop over eastern areas this afternoon, while daytime temperatures could reach 42°C.
Fog is becoming more common as mornings and evenings cool and humidity increases. The NCM has said stable weather, light winds and clear skies are among the conditions that favour its formation.