UAE ambulance service beats 150 GCC organisations, recognised for workplace excellence
Abu Dhabi: National Ambulance has won the Employer of the Year award at the 14th GOV HR & Youth Summit & Awards 2026, outperforming 150 organisations from across the GCC.
The award recognises National Ambulance’s commitment to fostering a supportive and motivating workplace, strengthening institutional excellence and investing in human capital development.
Operating under the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, National Ambulance received the recognition for its efforts to create a work environment that supports employees and promotes organisational growth.
The 14th GOV HR & Youth Summit & Awards 2026 brought together senior leaders and experts to discuss the changing world of work and emerging priorities in human resources and leadership.
Key topics included the growing role of artificial intelligence, effective leadership, talent empowerment and the development of skills needed to meet future workplace demands.
National Ambulance’s achievement highlights the importance of employee development and a positive workplace culture in strengthening organisational performance and preparing institutions for future challenges.