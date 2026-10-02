Cinema, markets, and wellness initiatives highlight the park's new season
Umm Al Emarat Park has launched its new season with a packed programme of entertainment, culture, education, wellness and family activities, alongside returning attractions and new collaborations across Abu Dhabi.
Cinema in the Park: Returns on October 2, with family-friendly films every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm.
The Park Market: Returns on October 23 and runs every Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 10pm throughout the season, featuring local businesses, food, shopping and community experiences.
BOUNCE: The freestyle attraction returned to the park on October 1 for another season.
Animal Barn: Returns with animal interactions, feeding sessions, pony rides and camel rides.
The park will host several community health initiatives throughout October.
A public blood donation drive, organised with SEHA and Al Rahba Hospital, will take place on October 9 from 4pm to 9pm.
As part of Pinktober 2026, Burjeel Holdings will bring a mammogram truck and offer free health check-ups on October 23 and 24, promoting breast cancer screening and preventive healthcare.
On October 30, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City will host a community event featuring a mammogram truck, walkathon, giveaways and other health-focused activities.
From October 30 to November 1, the park will host a Guggenheim Abu Dhabi Pop-Up at Shade House Lawn, spotlighting Emirati artist Mohammed Kazem and his Directions series.
The three-day programme will run daily from 11am to 8pm and include:
Talks exploring Kazem’s artistic practice
An interactive Place and Perception activity
A mapping workshop inspired by his use of geographical data
A public quiz and giveaways
Education remains a key part of the 2026-27 season, with Umm Al Emarat Park again welcoming schools through tailored programmes for different age groups.
The programmes will explore nature, sustainability, Emirati heritage and the environment, building on previous sessions covering animal and desert life, ecosystems and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
When The Park Market returns on October 23, its October programme will focus on the values of kindness and giving, while giving SMEs and local businesses an opportunity to showcase their products and connect with the community.