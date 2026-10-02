Medical breakthrough highlights expertise at Sheikh Tahnoon Medical City
Abu Dhabi- Seha, subsidiary of PureHealth, an integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, has successfully managed a rare and potentially life-threatening neurological case at Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City, highlighting its advanced capabilities in diagnosing and treating complex brain disorders.
Upon admission to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City, the 38-year-old patient underwent specialised neurological monitoring and brain investigations, which revealed signs of temporal lobe epilepsy, likely secondary to autoimmune limbic encephalitis — a rare form of encephalitis.
Dr Ahmed Sameer Faroo, Specialist in Neurology at Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City, said the case represented an exceptional success in early detection, multidisciplinary teamwork and treatment.
He noted that the potentially disabling neurological conditions were identified and managed promptly, enabling the patient to regain full functional stability and quality of life.
The rapid diagnosis and collaborative approach adopted by the care team ultimately helped save the patient’s life.
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) showed symmetrical cortical thickening and increased T2/FLAIR signal in the medial temporal lobes and limbic system, consistent with limbic encephalitis, along with isolated, non-specific subcortical white matter demyelination in the frontal and anterior temporal lobes, without diffusion restriction or post-contrast enhancement.
The patient’s medical condition stabilised following treatment with medication. The outcome reflects the clinical excellence of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City and its commitment to providing advanced and timely neurological care through a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach.