The ceremony was attended by Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, and Acting President of the Dubai Courts for Administrative Affairs; Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, President of the Court of Cassation, and Acting President of Dubai Courts for Judicial Affairs; Counsellor Mohammed Mubarak Al Sabousi, Chief of Dubai’s Judicial Inspection Authority; and Dr. Abdullah Saif Al Suboosi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council.