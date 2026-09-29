Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Investment Corporation of Dubai

ICD will be chaired by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a Decree on the Board of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, serving as chairman.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will serve as vice chairman of the board.
The board members are Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh and Helal Saeed Al Marri, according to the announcement by the Dubai Media Office.
ICD was established in 2006 as the principal investment arm of the Government of Dubai. It manages a portfolio of investments in commercial companies and other assets in Dubai and internationally.
The corporation's portfolio covers a range of sectors, with its investments forming part of Dubai's wider economic and investment landscape.
ICD's mandate includes managing and consolidating the Government of Dubai's investment portfolio and providing strategic and financial oversight of its investments.
ICD oversees stakes in some of Dubai's best-known companies and strategic assets across sectors including banking, aviation, hospitality, real estate, transport, utilities and financial services. Its portfolio includes Emirates Group, Emirates NBD, Enoc, and One Za’abeel to name a few.