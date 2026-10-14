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Abu Dhabi to host Middle East's first HR Tech event in November 2027

Event will explore how AI is transforming recruitment, talent development and workplaces

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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First regional edition will bring global HR experts and technology providers to ADNEC.
First regional edition will bring global HR experts and technology providers to ADNEC.
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Abu Dhabi will host the Middle East’s first HR Tech event in November 2027, bringing together human resources professionals, business leaders and technology experts to discuss how artificial intelligence and new technologies are changing the workplace.

The event, HR Tech Abu Dhabi, will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) and ADNEC Group.

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It will focus on the future of work, employee development, recruitment and the growing use of AI in human resources.

The event will also provide a platform for government organisations and private companies to explore new technologies that could help improve workplace performance and employee experiences.

AI and the future of work

HR Tech Abu Dhabi will bring together international experts and technology companies to share ideas on how organisations can prepare their employees for changing job requirements.

Discussions will cover the use of AI in human resources, workforce planning, talent development and digital transformation.

The event will also feature exhibitions showcasing technologies designed to support HR departments and improve how organisations manage their workforce.

Ibrahim Nassir, Undersecretary of DGE, said developing talent and improving digital skills remain important priorities for Abu Dhabi.

He explained that the event would allow government and private sector organisations to learn from international experiences and explore practical solutions for the future workplace.

“The launch of HR Tech Abu Dhabi is an important step in advancing global dialogue on the future of work and HR technology,” he said.

Bringing international expertise to Abu Dhabi

HR Tech has been organising international events for more than 30 years, with established programmes in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Its events worldwide bring together around 14,000 HR professionals from more than 100 countries, alongside over 500 technology providers.

The Abu Dhabi edition will be the platform’s first event in the region.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said hosting the event would create opportunities for knowledge-sharing and business partnerships.

Simon Foster, Group CEO of ARC Network, said the launch reflects the growing importance of the Gulf region in discussions about the future of work.

He added that the event would connect regional organisations with international experts and technology providers.

Event details

HR Tech Abu Dhabi is scheduled to take place in November 2027 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Further information about speakers, exhibitors, registration and the event programme will be announced in the coming months.

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