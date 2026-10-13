SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2026 to put AI into practice with the region's first HR + AI Lab

Sessions will also explore how organisations can respond to changing employee expectations, talent mobility, generational shifts, and the growing importance of technology in the workplace.

The event will also feature masterclasses led by experts from leading organisations on areas such as talent acquisition, people analytics, assessments, performance, motivation, and leadership. The conference will conclude with the SHRM MENA Star Awards 2026 on December 17, recognising achievements and contributions across the HR community.

Bringing together HR, business, and technology leaders

The conference will feature speakers and thought leaders from HR, business and technology, including Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Dina Kadry, Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer, PepsiCo International Beverages, and other eminent industry stakeholders.

“The workplace is changing quickly, and HR leaders are playing an increasingly important role in helping organisations adapt,” said Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM APAC and MENA. “With the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2026, we want to create a space where HR leaders can learn from experts, exchange ideas, and work on real workplace challenges. The HR+AI Lab is an important part of this experience, giving participants the opportunity to develop practical solutions that they can take back to their organisations.”

Vivek Arora, Managing Director, MENA, SHRM, said: “Across Mena, organisations are looking for effective ways to use AI while keeping people, trust, and business value at the centre. The HR+AI Lab brings that conversation to life by creating a space where leaders can test ideas, understand real applications, and explore what responsible AI adoption can look like in their organisations.”

The question is no longer what AI can do, but how organisations can integrate it into their people strategies in ways that are useful, responsible and sustainable.

Interested in being a part of the event? Visit Shrmmena.org/uae