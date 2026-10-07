The new HR Agenda takes centre stage at HRSE Dubai 2026

This year's edition features an all-new premium stage line-up with 90% new voices
UAE: HR Summit & Expo (HRSE) Dubai, MENA's largest and longest-running HR conference and exhibition, returns this October as AI, evolving skills requirements and changing workplace models reshape how organisations hire, develop and lead their people.
As technology changes, organisations are rethinking workplace models, career pathways, collaboration and the balance between human and AI capabilities - placing workforce design, leadership, trust and employee experience on the HR agenda.
Against this backdrop, HRSE Dubai 2026 will bring together 5,500+ HR professionals, 125+ speakers and 70+ global exhibitors across 120+ sessions and four content stages.
Commenting on the vision behind this year's event, Karim Bawani, Event Director, inD, said, " We wanted to bring together perspectives that reflect the key shifts taking place across the world of work. Stephen M.R. Covey brings a powerful perspective on trust and leadership, while Mo Gawdat explores AI, human potential and the future of work. Across the GCC, organisations are navigating these changes alongside evolving talent needs, nationalisation and skills development. HRSE Dubai provides a platform for leaders to exchange experiences, challenge conventional thinking and take practical ideas back to their organisations. As the region continues to grow and diversify, HR will play an increasingly important role in shaping the workplaces of the future.”
Sharing his perspective ahead of HRSE 2026, Stephen M.R. Covey, New York Times & #1 Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author, said “The defining leadership challenge of our time isn’t AI, it’s whether we’ll choose to lead in ways that inspire people to bring their best. AI can dramatically increase efficiency and accelerate execution, but it can never replace trust. Trust is the one thing that changes everything. It is the foundation of collaboration, innovation, agility, and sustainable performance. As technology continues to reshape the workplace, the leaders who create the greatest impact will be those who move beyond Command & Control and embrace Trust & Inspire, seeing people not as things to be managed, but as whole people with limitless potential to be unleashed. The future belongs to organisations that combine the power of AI with the power of high trust because while technology may be the accelerator, trust is the multiplier.”
Commenting on the role of AI in organisations, Mo Gawdat, Bestselling Author & Former Chief Business Officer, Google X said, "AI should not replace the workforce, it should make people smarter and more productive. If leaders encourage employees to share their AI successes, reward innovation, and provide the right tools and training, organisations can build a culture where AI adoption becomes part of everyday work. HR also has a critical role to play by working closely with technology teams to ensure people continue developing the skills needed as new technologies are introduced. Leadership today needs to focus on increasing the overall intelligence of the organisation through AI-enabled strategies. While the competitive threat may not be immediate, organisations that fail to adapt risk being left behind in the years ahead."
The event is supported by Platinum Sponsors CVing, Daman, FranklinCovey Middle East, Informa Connect Academy, the Parent-friendly Label by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and Zoho, alongside Gold Sponsors Keka and MIT Sloan Executive Education.
At the centre of the event is the HR Leaders Conference, a closed-door forum covering nationalisation, AI, leadership and workforce transformation. Four additional stages will focus on digital transformation, leadership, talent and performance, alongside Certified Workshops from Harvard, ICF, Informa Connect Academy and AI Certs.