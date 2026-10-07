The new HR Agenda takes centre stage at HRSE Dubai 2026

Sharing his perspective ahead of HRSE 2026, Stephen M.R. Covey, New York Times & #1 Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author, said “The defining leadership challenge of our time isn’t AI, it’s whether we’ll choose to lead in ways that inspire people to bring their best. AI can dramatically increase efficiency and accelerate execution, but it can never replace trust. Trust is the one thing that changes everything. It is the foundation of collaboration, innovation, agility, and sustainable performance. As technology continues to reshape the workplace, the leaders who create the greatest impact will be those who move beyond Command & Control and embrace Trust & Inspire, seeing people not as things to be managed, but as whole people with limitless potential to be unleashed. The future belongs to organisations that combine the power of AI with the power of high trust because while technology may be the accelerator, trust is the multiplier.”