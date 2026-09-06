18 Gaza children in UAE celebrate hope through Make-A-Wish collaboration

Organisation partners with Emirates Humanitarian City on International Day of Charity
Some memories are priceless; they trigger smiles and hope every time they come to the forefront. Make-A-Wish UAE helped more families feel the positive vibes of making such memories on the International Day of Charity through a collaboration with Emirates Humanitarian City that saw the wishes of 18 kids from Gaza in the UAE come true.
The Abu Dhabi event to commemorate the initiative was attended by Mona Al Jaber, Member of the Board of Trustees of Make-A-Wish UAE, alongside a number of representatives from Emirates Humanitarian City.
Al Jaber said at the get-together: “We are delighted at Make-A-Wish UAE to be here today among our children and families from Gaza at Emirates Humanitarian City, sharing their happiness and fulfilling their wishes. Since the beginning of our collaboration in 2024, we have, by the grace of God, fulfilled 110 wishes for children from Gaza, with each wish having its own story and bringing a special moment of happiness to the child and their family.
“The moment a wish is fulfilled may be brief, but it carries great meaning for a child and creates a beautiful memory that remains with them and their family. God willing, we will not stop at this number. We will continue our collaboration to fulfil more wishes and always be part of their happiness and smiles.
This collaboration highlights the importance of community partnerships in supporting children and their families, creating a tangible positive impact on their lives, and giving them beautiful memories that stay with them through different circumstances.