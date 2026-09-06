18 Gaza children in UAE celebrate hope through Make-A-Wish collaboration

Al Jaber said at the get-together: “We are delighted at Make-A-Wish UAE to be here today among our children and families from Gaza at Emirates Humanitarian City, sharing their happiness and fulfilling their wishes. Since the beginning of our collaboration in 2024, we have, by the grace of God, fulfilled 110 wishes for children from Gaza, with each wish having its own story and bringing a special moment of happiness to the child and their family.