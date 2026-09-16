Michael J. Fox moves Emmys crowd to tears, says Parkinson's cure is getting close

Actor honoured with Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his Parkinson's advocacy work
Dubai: Michael J. Fox walked onto the Emmys stage to a standing ovation on Monday night, accepting the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for decades of advocacy and fundraising around Parkinson's disease research. The ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
It marked something of a homecoming for Fox. He attended the show with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, and it was their first appearance together at the Emmy Awards in 13 years.
The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award has been handed out by the Television Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation since 2002. It goes to a figure from the television industry whose charitable work has left a lasting mark, and few names fit that description as neatly as Fox's.
He was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease in 1991, at just 29 years old, but chose not to go public with it until 1998. That gap between diagnosis and disclosure shaped much of what he spoke about on stage.
Fox told the audience he had initially hidden his condition out of fear it would cost him his career and his connection with viewers. He wondered aloud whether people would laugh if they found out he was unwell.
What followed, he said, surprised him. The response he received once he did open up left him feeling encouraged rather than exposed, and he credited that support with helping him carry on working. He told the crowd it was their backing that meant his diagnosis never took away what he does for a living, and he thanked them for it directly.
It was a personal, unscripted moment on a night usually reserved for wins and red carpet glamour, and it landed with the room.
Beyond the personal reflection, Fox used part of his speech to update the audience on the work of his foundation, which has spent years funding Parkinson's research. He said scientists are now "close" to a breakthrough, a claim that will carry weight given how closely his organisation tracks the field.
He did not go into detail on timelines or specific trials during the speech, but the comment alone was enough to generate discussion online within minutes of the broadcast.
Fox has long occupied a unique place in public life: an actor known for a defining film role in the 1980s who became, almost by accident, one of the most recognisable faces of Parkinson's advocacy anywhere in the world. Monday's ovation was as much a thank you for that second chapter as it was for the first.