Partial list of winners at the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards

‘Widow’s Bay’ and ‘Hacks’ dominate as Jean Smart earns historic fifth straight win
LOS ANGELES: Jean Smart of “Hacks” keeps stacking the wins. She won her fifth straight Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series at Monday night's Emmy Awards.
It’s her eighth trophy overall, which ties the all-time performer record shared by Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus — and on Monday Allison Janney joined the group too. Smart became the first woman to win best actress for each season of a show’s run.
Kate O’Flynn won the first award of the night. Her win comes for best supporting actress in a comedy for “Widow’s Bay.”
The Emmy Awards are prestigious annual honours that recognise excellence in the television industry. Alongside the Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, they form the four major American entertainment awards. Winners receive a winged-woman statuette representing art and science, named after the camera tube "immy".
The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award was presented to actor Michael J. Fox.
Nineteen awards are being handed out Monday at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Last weekend, dozens of Emmy winners were announced, including host Mariska Hargitay winning two trophies.
Here's a list of winners so far at the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”
Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Lead actress in a drama series
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tom Pelphrey, “Task”
Supporting actress in a drama series
Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
Reality competition series
“The Traitors”
Variety series
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Directing for a drama series
Saul Metzstein, “Slow Horses”
Directing for a comedy series
Hiro Murai, “Widow’s Bay”
Writing for a comedy series
Katie Dippold, “Widow’s Bay”