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Explore the full list of 78th Emmy Awards nominees, from top dramas and comedies to limited series

Mariska Hargitay hosts star-studded night as new shows challenge Emmy veterans

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AFP
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An Emmy statue is pictured during a press preview for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in Los Angeles.
An Emmy statue is pictured during a press preview for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday, September 10, 2026, in Los Angeles.
AP

Los Angeles: Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 78th Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Monday night.

"The Pitt" topped the nominations list with 25, followed by "Hacks" with 24.

So far, after the early prizes were awarded in mainly technical categories, horror-comedy "Widow's Bay" leads the pack with eight.

The gala will be hosted by "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay.

(Note: The awards for supporting actors in a limited series were handed out at the pre-ceremonies)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

  • "The Diplomat"

  • "The Gilded Age"

  • "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

  • "Paradise"

  • "The Pitt"

  • "Pluribus"

  • "Slow Horses"

  • "Your Friends & Neighbors"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

  • "Abbott Elementary"

  • "The Bear"

  • "Hacks"

  • "Margo's Got Money Troubles"

  • "Nobody Wants This"

  • "Only Murders in the Building"

  • "Shrinking"

  • "Widow's Bay"

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

  • "All Her Fault"

  • "The Beast in Me"

  • "Beef"

  • "DTF St. Louis"

  • "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

  • Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"

  • Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

  • Mark Ruffalo, "Task"

  • Rufus Sewell, "The Diplomat"

  • Noah Wyle, "The Pitt"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

  • Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

  • Chase Infiniti, "The Testaments"

  • Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

  • Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"

  • Zendaya, "Euphoria"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, "Wonder Man"

  • Steve Carell, "Rooster"

  • Matthew Rhys, "Widow's Bay"

  • Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

  • Elle Fanning, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"

  • Lisa Kudrow, "The Comeback"

  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Riz Ahmed, "Bait"

  • Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"

  • Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"

  • Oscar Isaac, "Beef"

  • Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"

  • Sally Field, "Remarkably Bright Creatures"

  • Carey Mulligan, "Beef"

  • Sarah Pidgeon, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"

  • Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

  • Patrick Ball, "The Pitt"

  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

  • Shawn Hatosy, "The Pitt"

  • Gerran Howell, "The Pitt"

  • Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

  • Tom Pelphrey, "Task"

  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga, "Pluribus"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

  • Taylor Dearden, "The Pitt"

  • Fiona Dourif, "The Pitt"

  • Allison Janney, "The Diplomat"

  • Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt"

  • Sepideh Moafi, "The Pitt"

  • Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"

  • Karolina Wydra, "Pluribus"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

  • Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"

  • Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

  • Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"

  • Nick Offerman, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"

  • Stephen Root, "Widow's Bay"

  • Michael Urie, "Shrinking"

  • Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

  • Dale Dickey, "Widow's Bay"

  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

  • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

  • Kate O'Flynn, "Widow's Bay"

  • Michelle Pfeiffer, "Margo's Got Money Troubles"

  • Megan Stalter, "Hacks"

  • Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • David Harbour, "DTF St. Louis"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Linda Cardellini, "DTF St. Louis"

POGRAMMS WITH MOST OVERALL NOMINATIONS

  • "The Pitt" - 25

  • "Hacks" - 24

  • "Widow's Bay" - 19

  • "Pluribus" - 18

  • "Beef" - 16

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