Pitt leads early Emmy wins as David Harbour scores first-ever Emmy: Full winners list

One of the night's most emotional moments came from Ernest Harden Jr., 73, who earned his first-ever Emmy nomination and turned it into a win for his guest role as Louie Cloverfield, an alcoholic ER regular on the show. According to the Associated Press, Harden was overcome with emotion when his name was announced, telling reporters backstage, "I am just on cloud 25." He added that landing the honor still felt startling given the show's track record. Harden's screen career stretches back decades — his first speaking part came in 1975's Three Days of the Condor, and he had a recurring role on The Jeffersons in the '70s — but Sunday marked his first industry award.