Pitt leads early Emmy wins as David Harbour scores first-ever Emmy: Full winners list

The Pitt dominates early Emmys as Harbour, Harden and Woodley join first-time winners
Eight days ahead of the main Emmy telecast, HBO Max's hospital drama The Pitt opened its trophy haul at Sunday's early ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The series led all nominees this year with 25 nods and enters the weekend as the defending best drama champion. It picked up wins Sunday for prosthetic makeup and casting.
One of the night's most emotional moments came from Ernest Harden Jr., 73, who earned his first-ever Emmy nomination and turned it into a win for his guest role as Louie Cloverfield, an alcoholic ER regular on the show. According to the Associated Press, Harden was overcome with emotion when his name was announced, telling reporters backstage, "I am just on cloud 25." He added that landing the honor still felt startling given the show's track record. Harden's screen career stretches back decades — his first speaking part came in 1975's Three Days of the Condor, and he had a recurring role on The Jeffersons in the '70s — but Sunday marked his first industry award.
The Pitt wasn't the only show cashing in early. Apple TV+'s freshman horror-comedy Widow's Bay, another top contender this year, collected four awards of its own, including nods for production design and sound work.
Guest-acting categories were largely a Pitt affair, with Harden competing against castmate Jeff Kober, while three of the show's actresses vied for best guest actress in a drama. All three lost to Shailene Woodley, honored for her turn on Hulu's Paradise.
Amazon Prime Video's Spider Noir, canceled just last week after a single season, still walked away with four Emmys, including honors for visual effects and stunt work.
This weekend's ceremonies, once branded the Creative Arts Emmys, have been folded into the broader 78th Emmy Awards as its first two nights. Footage from both will be edited into a special airing Sept. 12 on FXX, streaming the next day on Hulu. The marquee ceremony, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, airs live on NBC and Peacock on Sept. 14.
Hargitay herself picked up two Emmys this weekend for directing My Mom Jayne, a documentary about her mother, actress Jayne Mansfield, adding to the best actress in a drama trophy she won in 2006 for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Elsewhere, Bad Bunny claimed his first career Emmy for his Super Bowl halftime performance, part of a seven-trophy night for that production at Saturday's opening ceremony. Two more Apple TV+ freshman series joined Widow's Bay among multi-win newcomers: Vince Gilligan's Pluribus, seen as a possible rival to The Pitt in the top categories, took editing, production design and sound mixing honors, while "Margo's Got Money Troubles" collected three crafts awards. Netflix's "Beef" also had a strong showing in limited-series categories, winning three awards including costumes and sound.
The evening also turned mellow: Rob Reiner, who died in December along with his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, is up for a posthumous Emmy for his guest role on "The Bear" — roughly 50 years after his acting wins for "All in the Family." He's up against five-time winner Michael J. Fox, nominated for playing a Parkinson's patient on "Shrinking," a condition Fox himself has lived with since his own diagnosis decades ago.
2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis — WINNER
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis — WINNER
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story
BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR
Rob Reiner, The Bear — WINNER
Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widow's Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS
Betty Gilpin, Widow's Bay — WINNER
Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cherry Jones, Hacks
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Lauren Weedman, Hacks
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR
Ernest Harden Jr., The Pitt — WINNER
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
Jeff Kober, The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS
Shailene Woodley, Paradise — WINNER
Brittany Allen, The Pitt
Tal Anderson, The Pitt
Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
Miriam Shor, Pluribus
Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
BEST MOVIE
Remarkably Bright Creatures — WINNER
Heads of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM
South Park — WINNER
Bob's Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Smiling Friends
Star Wars: Visions
BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
Julie Andrews, Bridgerton — WINNER
Pamela Adlon, King of the Hill
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Trey Parker, South Park
Matt Vogel, The Muppet Show
Steven Yeun, Invincible
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE DIRECTING
DTF St. Louis — WINNER
Beef, "It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey"
Beef, "Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort"
Black Rabbit, "The Black Rabbits"
BEST LIMITED/MOVIE WRITING
DTF St. Louis — WINNER
All Her Fault, "Episode 8"
The Beast in Me, "Sick Puppy"
Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"
Death by Lightning
BEST CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Widow's Bay — WINNER
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
BEST CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Pitt — WINNER
The Diplomat
Paradise
Pluribus
Slow Horses
BEST CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES
Love Story — WINNER
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING
Palm Royale — WINNER
Bridgerton
Noah's Arc: The Movie
Stumble
Wednesday
Will Trent
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
Widow's Bay — WINNER
The Bear
Hacks
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
The Upshaws
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Spider-Noir — WINNER
Alien: Earth
Euphoria
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Pluribus
Task
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
DTF St. Louis — WINNER
Beef
Black Rabbit
Death by Lightning
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES
Margo's Got Money Troubles — WINNER
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED SERIES
Beef — WINNER
The Beast in Me
Black Rabbit
DTF St. Louis
Remarkably Bright Creatures
BEST FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
Fallout — WINNER
Alien: Earth
The Boys
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
BEST PERIOD COSTUMES
Palm Royale — WINNER
Bridgerton
The Gilded Age
Love Story
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
Margo's Got Money Troubles — WINNER
All's Fair
Emily in Paris
Euphoria
Hacks
Wednesday
BEST PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI HAIRSTYLING
Bridgerton — WINNER
Fallout
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Palm Royale
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
Margo's Got Money Troubles — WINNER
All's Fair
Euphoria
Hacks
The Pitt
Wednesday
BEST PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
Palm Royale — WINNER
Fallout
The Gilded Age
Love Story
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
BEST PROSTHETIC MAKEUP
The Pitt — WINNER
Fallout
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Spider-Noir
Stranger Things
BEST INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
Eyes of Wakanda, "Into the Lion's Den" — WINNER
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Kingdom of Sorrow" — WINNER
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, "Vengeance of Death" — WINNER
The Mighty Nein, "Mote of Possibility" — WINNER
Star Wars: Visions, "The Duel: Payback" — WINNER
BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Widow's Bay — WINNER
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Palm Royale
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Spider-Noir
BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
The Beast in Me — WINNER
All Her Fault
Black Rabbit
In the Blink of an Eye
Washington Black
BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION
Widow's Bay — WINNER
The Boys
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Pluribus
Stranger Things
BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
Pluribus — WINNER
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
The 'Burbs
Murderbot
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
The Pitt, "Need Someone" — WINNER
The Boys, "Raise Him Up"
Hacks, "Mis Figuritas"
South Park, "Christian Woman"
Spider-Noir, "The Devil You Know"
Wednesday, "The Dead Dance"
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Pluribus, "We Is Us" — WINNER
Euphoria, "In God We Trust"
The Pitt, "1:00 P.M."
The Pitt, "9:00 P.M."
Pluribus, "Got Milk"
Pluribus, "Grenade"
Task, "A Still Small Voice"
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Hacks, "Hacks (Finale)" — WINNER
The Bear, "Bears"
Hacks, "The Cube"
Widow's Bay, "Our History"
Widow's Bay, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
Widow's Bay, "What to Expect on Your Trip"
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Leanne, "Having Big Feelings" — WINNER
The Neighborhood, "Welcome to the Zhuzh"
Shifting Gears, "Nutcracker"
Tyler Perry's Assisted Living, "A Rolling Stone"
The Upshaws, "Election Day"
BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES
DTF St. Louis, "No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way From Across the Street" — WINNER
Beef, "All the Things We're Never Going to Have"
Beef, "The Increasing Flimsiness of Any Certainties About the Future"
Black Rabbit, "Isle of Joy"
Death by Lightning, "The Man From Ohio"
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
Pluribus — WINNER
Euphoria
The Pitt
Slow Horses
Wednesday
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
Fallout — WINNER
The Gilded Age
Palm Royale
Spider-Noir
Stranger Things
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
Widow's Bay — WINNER
Hacks
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Leanne
Only Murders in the Building
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
Widow's Bay — WINNER
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Murderbot
Predator: Killer of Killers
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Spider-Noir — WINNER
Alien: Earth
The Boys
Fallout
Stranger Things
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Beef — WINNER
The Beast in Me
Lord of the Flies
The Rip
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
Widow's Bay — WINNER
The Bear
Hacks
Shrinking
Tires
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Pluribus — WINNER
Fallout
The Pitt
Spider-Noir
Stranger Things
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Beef — WINNER
Black Rabbit
DTF St. Louis
Lord of the Flies
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
Stranger Things — WINNER
Alien: Earth
Foundation
It: Welcome to Derry
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE
Spider-Noir, "Nightmare on a Gurney" — WINNER
Gen V, "New Year, New U"
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, "In the Name of the Mother"
Paradise, "Exodus"
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "Costa da Morte"
BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR COMEDY PROGRAMMING
Spider-Noir — WINNER
Beef
Palm Royale
Peacemaker
Poker Face
Tulsa King
BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING
The Boys — WINNER
Fallout
FBI
The Rookie
Stranger Things
BEST STUNT PERFORMANCE
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — WINNER
Fallout
FBI
Palm Royale
Spider-Noir
BEST TITLE DESIGN
Spider-Noir — WINNER
It: Welcome to Derry
Murderbot
Ponies
Smoke
Young Sherlock