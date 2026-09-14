The Early Spring: So wrong, so right, a Chinese drama somehow full of the ‘best red flags’ — the fan verdict

And it's not one-sided toxicity, either. Viewers have pointed out that Shang Zhi Tao is just as complicit, she hides a serious personal crisis from the man who could have helped her, keeps her ex in the dark about her relationship status, and springs the idea of marriage on her boyfriend not because she wants it, but because a friend's wedding put the idea in her head. One widely upvoted review put it bluntly: This is a story about two flawed people slowly bringing out the worst in each other.