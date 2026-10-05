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Calls grow for Terry Bradshaw to retire after latest Fox NFL Sunday incident

Calls for Terry Bradshaw's retirement grow after on-air coffee spill incident

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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FOX Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw speaks at the FOX Broadcast booth during the XXXIX Superbowl pregame show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida.
FOX Sportscaster Terry Bradshaw speaks at the FOX Broadcast booth during the XXXIX Superbowl pregame show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida.
AFP-FRANK MICELOTTA

Dubai: Terry Bradshaw has faced fresh calls to retire after an awkward moment on FOX NFL Sunday saw the veteran analyst spill coffee on host Curt Menefee and then appear to blame him for the incident.

Bradshaw was previewing the Denver Broncos’ matchup with the San Francisco 49ers when he became animated while discussing Denver’s comeback the previous week. During the segment, he knocked over a coffee cup beside him, spilling it onto Menefee as the host tried to clean up the mess.

Menefee briefly left the studio to deal with the spill before returning, while Bradshaw continued his analysis. When the incident was brought up, Bradshaw insisted, “I did not do that,” before pointing at Menefee and claiming he had pulled the cup.

“How did I knock the coffee over on myself?” Menefee asked. “You pulled it,” Bradshaw replied. “You deliberately pulled it.”

The exchange quickly spread online, with fans questioning whether Bradshaw should continue on the programme.

“How is he still employed. He’s atrocious as a commentator and broadcaster,” one fan wrote.

Another said it was “getting sad” and suggested FOX should consider Tony Romo, who recently parted ways with CBS Sports after nine years as its lead NFL analyst. Apart from the coffee spill incident, fans were also unhappy with some of his takes.

Other reactions included, “It’s actually sad that they roll him out there every week,” while another fan wrote, “Time for new blood. Menefee is good. Rest are terrible.” A fifth fan was even more direct, writing: “Bradshaw should have been off the air a decade ago.”

Bradshaw, a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been part of FOX NFL Sunday since 1994 and remains one of the programme’s longest-serving personalities. He hasn’t shown any signs of retirement and has even shared his desire to working through Fox’s 2029 Super Bowl broadcast, during which he will 80 years old.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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