Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) will shut down its COVID-19 drive-through centre in Al Shamkha on Monday, August 1.
In a statement, Seha urged residents looking for COVID-19 vaccination or PCR testing to visit other centres in operation.
Seha set up several COVID-19 testing and vaccination centres across the UAE, including drive-through facilities for quick and convenient access. About 20 of these are still operational.
While COVID-19 vaccination is free at all UAE centres, Seha centres charge only Dh40 for PCR testing, both in Abu Dhabi and in other emirates. Residents must however book an appointment through the Seha app or call centre.