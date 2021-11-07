Abu Dhabi: Effective today (November 7), the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre at the Al Ain Convention Centre has been relocated.
According to Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, the relocation of the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre from the Al Ain Convention Centre is as under:
All positive cases will be moved to Al Ain Hospital.
All contact cases will be dealt with at SEHA’s COVID-19 Drive-through Services Centres at Asharej, Al Hili, Al Aamerah and Al Sarouj.