Al-Futtaim ACE unveils Timeless Outdoor Living 2026 Collection

New collection blends high-end aesthetics and meticulous craftsmanship with functionality
Al-Futtaim ACE has introduced its Timeless Outdoor Living 2026 Collection, setting a new benchmark for premium outdoor furniture and accessories. The collection embodies its core mission: helping you discover the joy of outdoor living rooted in memorable moments with your family and friends.
The new pieces blend high-end aesthetics with unparalleled functionality, representing careful craftsmanship rather than mass production. This deliberate approach ensures that you own something truly special, an investment in both your home and quality of life.
Complementing the furniture range is ACE’s selection of barbecues and grills. The selection includes advanced gas grills, traditional charcoal barbecues, pellet smokers, and accessories from world-renowned brands.
As the definitive market leader in outdoor cooking, ACE offers an extensive range of options to suit every enthusiast, from casual grillers to seasoned pitmasters.
Check out the Timeless Outdoor Living 2026 Collection including the complete range of outdoor seating, shading, barbecues, and camping essentials.
To make your outdoor dream a reality, ACE offers flexible payment options including Buy Now Pay Later options with Tabby, 0 per cent instalment plans with leading banks’ credit cards, and up to 8 per cent cashback on Blue FAB Credit Cards.
Al-Futtaim ACE operates in 10 locations across the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, including its flagship stores in the UAE at Dubai Festival City and Yas Island.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.