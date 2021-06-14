Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has been ranked the most liveable city in the region for the second year in a row, according to the Global Liveability Index 2021.
The Index is issued by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) — the research and analysis division of British media giant, the Economist Group.
The UAE capital moved up seven places in the 2021 global quality of life ranking. The new ranking is a result of the government’s continued social and economic development and successful response to the challenges of the pandemic, particularly in the health sector, which saw Abu Dhabi record the best response to COVID-19 in the world earlier this year.
30 factors in consideration
The index surveys the 140 most liveable cities in the world according to 30 factors. It measures the world’s best cities to live in based on the level of luxury and comfort of living in each city, according to a set of criteria and determinants, which are stability, quality of health care, culture and environment, quality of education and infrastructure. Each city receives a score for each criterion, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s classification.
Abu Dhabi retained the top spot in the Arab world as the best city to live in the Middle East, followed by Dubai, despite the global challenges imposed by the pandemic which affected the quality of life ranking of cities. In particular, the pandemic resulted in a decline in the ranking of some European cities.
“The unified efforts between all government entities and the holistic vision of our leadership have always been the cornerstone of the emirate’s pursuit to achieve more at all levels, including community development and quality of life in Abu Dhabi,” said Falah Al Ahbabi, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).