Abu Dhabi: Emiratis working in Abu Dhabi’s public schools will receive 80 per cent of their total salary as pension, following a decision issued by the Abu Dhabi Executive Council under the directives of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The decision, which is in line with continued efforts to empower, attract and retain Emiratis in the education sector, will benefit more than 7,600 Emiratis working in Abu Dhabi’s public schools upon their retirement.
The Abu Dhabi Government will spend more than Dh6.6 billion to implement the new pension rate, paying the difference between the current monthly deductions and the higher 80 per cent rate for the entire service period of eligible employees. The decision ensures Emiratis at public schools receive the same benefit as all government employees.
The decision was based on a detailed study conducted by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), in coordination with the Department of Finance, the Human Resources Authority and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, and will not affect salaries. However, eligible employees will receive a higher retirement pension compared to their previous pension plan.
The decision is expected to attract young Emiratis to take up employment opportunities in the public education sector, while also encouraging eligible employees to apply for retirement.