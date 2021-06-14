The Green Pass system, approved last week by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), is the latest initiative to make public spaces safer amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Preparations are in full swing across public venues in Abu Dhabi ahead of the roll-out of the Al Hosn Green Pass system on Tuesday, June 15.

Malls have already put out announcements on their social media platforms, and gates and scanning portals have been noted by residents at a number of facilities and attractions.

The Green Pass system, approved last week by the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), is the latest initiative to make public spaces safer amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved its usage last Wednesday (June 9) to ensure safe entry and contact tracing at 11 types of venues and attractions: shopping malls, large supermarkets, gyms, hotels, hotel facilities, public parks, beaches, swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, restaurants and cafés.

The system assigns one of three colours to users: red, green or grey, depending on the user’s COVID-19 status. A red colour status indicates that the user has tested positive for COVID-19. A green status indicates that the user is free from COVID-19, but the colour reverts to grey after the latest PCR test becomes invalid. The validity of a PCR test, and therefore how long the Green Pass is available for a user, depends on the user’s vaccination status.

Mall implementation

“Lulu Group has been very actively adhering to all COVID-19 measures and we shall continue doing so for the safety of everyone. Starting June 15, all our malls and hypermarkets in Abu Dhabi will implement the “Entry for Green Pass Only” initiative, and shoppers will have to show their Al Hosn App for verification at the entry points. We have trained our security team for quick and effective verification of the Green Pass so as to avoid unnecessary delays or inconvenience to shoppers. We are also planning to tie-up with certain health care providers to facilitate free PCR Test in our mall premises for our shoppers,” V Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications at Lulu Group, told Gulf News. The group runs 12 malls and 54 hypermarkets in Abu Dhabi emirate.

“As part of MoHAP’s proactive strategy to combat the pandemic, starting June 15, the mall can only be accessed with the Green Pass on the Al Hosn app. Please cooperate and help us comply with this Government rule in the interest of public health and safety,” Yas Mall announced on its Instagram platform.

“Following the additional preventive measures issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, all visitors aged 16 and above will be required to present their Green Pass on Al Hosn app to access Abu Dhabi Mall, starting Tuesday, June 15,” Abu Dhabi Mall announced.

Tourist attractions

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s premier tourist destinations will also begin implementing the Green Pass system. Farah Experiences, which operates a number of Yas Island attractions and Qasr Al Watan, said it will also require visitors aged 16 years or more to present a Green Pass.

“As of June 15, 2021, Yas Theme Parks — which includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi — as well as CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan will require all guests aged 16 years and above to provide proof of a ‘Green Pass’ on the Al Hosn UAE application,” it said.

Cafés and restaurants

The system is also coming into effect across many restaurants, cafés and meeting venues. “In light of the latest announcement mandated by The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, MBT Restaurant Management has considered the new protocols and will be implementing them across all its outlets. Entry will not be allowed for guests that are not vaccinated. They must also present a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app that has been valid for no longer than three days. These precautionary measures will ensure that all our guests and staff are safe and healthy,” said Danny Kattar, general manager at MBT Restaurant Management, which runs Beirut Sur Mer restaurant in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island.

The validity of the Green Pass is the longest — 30 days — for a resident who has received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine more than 28 days ago. Otherwise, the pass validity varies from three days to 14 days. Naturally, people who have not been fully vaccinated, and who do not have a vaccine exemption certificate have the shortest Green Pass duration — three days.

Many residents have been discussing the new system across online forums, and expressed concerns about queuing to access venues for essential needs. Some others who have not yet been fully vaccinated have said they may resort to more online shopping once the system comes into effect.

How often must I test?

Category 1: Vaccinated individual who has received the second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier, or is a volunteer in vaccine trials. The person’s Green Pass will be valid for 30 days after a negative COVID-19 PCR test. To achieve the active icon, which is required for screening-free travel into Abu Dhabi emirate, a PCR test however needs to be taken every seven days.

Category 2: Vaccinated individual who has received the second vaccine dose less than 28 days ago. The individual’s Green Pass will be valid for 14 days after a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Category 3: Individual who has received the first vaccine dose, and is waiting for the second dose appointment. The individual’s Green Pass will be valid for seven days after a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Category 4: Individual who has received the first vaccine dose, but is late to the second dose appointment by 48 days or more. The individual’s Green Pass will be valid for three days after a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Category 5: Individual with a vaccine exemption certificate. The individual’s Green Pass will be valid for seven days after a negative COVID-19 PCR test.