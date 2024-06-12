Residents have been urged not to leave children alone in cars or unattended in pools. Motorists meanwhile have been advised to ensure car tyres have no damage or cracks that can cause bursts.

Also, people going abroad on holiday this summer should, police said, keep money and valuables in banks or vaults, and use smart security systems linked to alarms.

Residents can contact the police on community security related matters by calling 8002626 or texting 2828.