Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged residents to be extra cautious about their children and cars as soaring summer temperatures bring an extra layer of risk.
The force shared tips for parents and motorists in their latest edition of the annual ‘Summer Safely’ campaign, which runs until August 31.
Residents have been urged not to leave children alone in cars or unattended in pools. Motorists meanwhile have been advised to ensure car tyres have no damage or cracks that can cause bursts.
Also, people going abroad on holiday this summer should, police said, keep money and valuables in banks or vaults, and use smart security systems linked to alarms.
Residents can contact the police on community security related matters by calling 8002626 or texting 2828.
The authorities participating in Summer Safely include Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Directorate of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, Department of Community Police in the Criminal Security Sector, Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols, the Criminal Evidence Administration, Department of Security Flags, Department of Criminal Information and Traffic Aid Company.