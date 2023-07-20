By following these guidelines issued by Abu Dhabi police on Thursday, not not only you will help ensure your well-being as a driver but also contribute to the overall safety of all road users.

How? By following these six crucial instructions, below:

Rest:

This is the first safety rule. Getting sufficient rest before setting off on a trip is of utmost importance. Adequate rest plays a pivotal role in ensuring alertness and reducing the risk of fatigue-related accidents. By allowing themselves ample time to recharge, drivers can maintain focus and make responsible decisions on the road.

Maintenance:

Make sure you performing comprehensive vehicle maintenance before traveling. This essential step entails checking crucial components such as brakes, engine, and fluid levels to guarantee optimal performance throughout the journey. By prioritizing vehicle maintenance, drivers can mitigate the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns or malfunctions that may compromise their safety and that of others.

Good order:

The third instruction stresses the importance of ensuring that all vehicle equipment is in proper working order. From seat belts and airbags to lights and indicators, every aspect of the vehicle’s safety apparatus should be thoroughly inspected. By verifying that these systems are functioning correctly, drivers can enhance their own safety and promote responsible driving habits.

Visibility:

Clear visibility is paramount when it comes to safe travel, which is why the fourth guideline emphasizes the cleanliness and proper adjustment of headlights and mirrors. Dirty or misaligned mirrors and dim headlights can significantly hamper a driver’s ability to perceive their surroundings, increasing the risk of accidents. Thus, drivers are urged to maintain clean and properly aligned mirrors and headlights for optimal visibility.

Check tyres:

The fifth guideline highlights the importance of properly inflated tyres with the appropriate air pressure. Adequate tyre pressure ensures better traction, handling, and fuel efficiency while reducing the risk of tyre blowouts or skidding. Before embarking on a journey, drivers are encouraged to check and adjust their tyre pressure to ensure a smooth and safe ride.

Take a break, when needed:

Last but not least, the sixth instruction emphasizes the crucial practice of taking breaks when needed. If a driver feels tired or fatigued during their journey, they should immediately pull over at the nearest rest area or safe location. This precautionary measure ensures that drivers are well-rested and fully alert, minimizing the risk of accidents caused by drowsiness.