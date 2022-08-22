Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command has issued an advisory to parents and motorists on the deadly consequences of leaving children unattended inside vehicles, especially during hot weather, when temperatures can reach 70°C in parked vehicles.
The Land Rescue Teams at the General Department of Transport and Rescue confirmed that since the beginning of the current year, 36 children had been rescued from locked vehicles which had posed a severe threat to their lives.
The Dubai Police urged parents and children guardians never to leave children alone unattended inside cars either by mistake or to run errands, even for a short period, noting that failing to protect and ensure children’s safety is punishable by the Federal Law No. 3 of 2016 on Child Rights.
Butti Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at Dubai Police, confirmed that Dubai Police works tirelessly to analyse and tackle all safety and security-related issues all year round.
“We’ve spotted, on several occasions, parental negligence that thoughtlessly leaves children unattended inside cars either by mistake or to run errands unaware of the grave danger,” he added.
“Moreover, we urge parents and guardians not to leave their vehicles easily accessible and unlocked for children, so they do not climb into and lock themselves inside,” he continued.
It is worth noting that leaving children unattended inside vehicles could lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death because of extreme heat and lack of oxygen.