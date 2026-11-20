Police footage shows drivers illegally using hard shoulder to overtake vehicles
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against overtaking on the hard shoulder, stressing that the dangerous practice puts lives at risk and can delay emergency vehicles responding to accidents.
The warning came after the force released a video showing several drivers illegally using the hard shoulder to overtake other vehicles.
The footage, released in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, is part of a road safety awareness initiative aimed at highlighting dangerous driving behaviour and encouraging motorists to comply with traffic regulations.
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate urged drivers not to use the hard shoulder to overtake vehicles or bypass traffic congestion, warning that such behaviour endangers other road users and obstructs ambulances and emergency response vehicles.
Police stressed that keeping the hard shoulder clear is essential to ensuring emergency teams can reach accident scenes quickly and provide potentially life-saving assistance.
Under Item 42 of the UAE's traffic violations schedule, overtaking on the hard shoulder carries a Dh1,000 fine and six black points on the driver's licence.
The force called on motorists to remain within designated lanes, observe traffic regulations and leave the hard shoulder unobstructed for emergency vehicles.