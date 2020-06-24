Addicts can come forward without fear of legal proceedings being taken against them

Picture for illustrative purposes: drug addiction Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new digital platform called ‘Chance of Hope’ to help drug users in the emirate without bringing judicial prosecutions against them, it was announced on Wednesday.

The platform will maintain confidentiality and provide programmes to combat addiction in coordination with community institutions and individuals.

Police will also spread awareness about the new service among the community to limit the spread of the drug abuse in the society.

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police launched the digital opportunity for drug addiction prevention in cooperation with the National Rehabilitation Centre and Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

The service allows people to seek treatment for drug users in a manner that ensures strict confidentiality and provides awareness programmes within the new digital services of the Abu Dhabi Police.

People can register on the Abu Dhabi Police’s website and request for the treatment without fear of arrest.

Colonel Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, Director of Abu Dhabi Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate, said, “The initiative comes up to strengthen a bond between members of the society and the concerned authorities to counter the drug abuse.

“The opportunity for treatment is provided to drug addicts without judicial prosecution, according to Article 43 of Federal Law No. (8) of 2016, which states that “criminal cases are not brought against drug users and psychotropic substances if they comes up by their own or his spouse or relatives or second degree relatives to the drug addiction treatment units, Public Prosecution, or the police, requesting the treatment. So they will be directed to concerned authorities for treatment,” he said.

He stressed the importance of societal partnership for official and civil entities and institutional solidarity against the drug threat, and intensified joint efforts to help users to treat them and raise awareness of their harms and the effects of their addiction.

Col Al Dhaheri said Abu Dhabi Police aim to make a drug-free society, and provide effective solutions to drug abusers, by taking advantage of the provisions of the law that guarantees exemption from accountability to applicants for the police, prosecution or treatment unit, for voluntary treatment of addiction on their own, or through a family member and their relatives.

Dr Hamad Abdullah Al Ghaferi, Director General of National Rehabilitation Centre, said, this a great opportunity for all members of the society to communicate and provide the correct information for treat drug addictions.