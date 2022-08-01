Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new category of classic plate numbers for vehicles older than 30 years.
Brigadier Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector at the ADP, said that the classic plate numbers will be available for the public starting August this year and can be obtained through its website and Customer Happiness Centers affiliated with the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department.
“Abu Dhabi Police has always been keen to go above and beyond customers’ expectations to ensure their happiness and satisfaction,” Al Muhairi added.
For his part, Colonel Mohammad Al Buraik Al Amiri, Director of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Department in the Central Operations Sector, stressed that the new version of classic plate numbers was inspired by the old designs, which were widely used in the country.
“The new design was approved after taking the public’s opinion and suggestions,” said Al Amiri, adding that there are criteria for any vehicle to be classified as classic. It must be at least 30 years old and must pass the technical test.