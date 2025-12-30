Abu Dhabi: National service recruits granted temporary leave in January

Temporary leave organised to ensure safety and smooth departure and return
Abu Dhabi: National service recruits will be permitted to return home to their families on January 7 and 8, 2026, under an approved and coordinated schedule distributed across national service training centres, authorities announced on Tuesday.
The temporary leave is part of established organisational arrangements designed to ensure the safety of recruits and the smooth flow of departure and return movements between training facilities and their destinations.
The staggered schedule aims to maintain operational efficiency while safeguarding the wellbeing of recruits during the leave period.
The National Service and Reserve Authority extended their wishes for the recruits’ safety during the visit and a secure return to training centres, expressing confidence that they will resume their programmes in good health and with full readiness, discipline, and commitment to their ongoing training.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox