Abu Dhabi: The COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Al Mafraq Hospital has moved to Al Mushrif Wedding Hall from today, April 30, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced.
From April 30 onwards, all COVID-19 patients are being directed to the new location for assessment, treatment and follow-up services.
Read more
- Dubai Health Authority announces revised timings for its facilities during Eid Al Fitr break
- COVID-19: UAE federal authority issues notification on extension of Green Pass validity to 30 days
- UAE seeks creative ways to upgrade national immunisation programme
- COVID-19: Abu Dhabi announces return to 100% capacity for commercial activities, tourist attractions, events