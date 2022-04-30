Stock Covid test Abu Dhabi
A COVID-19 screening centre in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centre in Al Mafraq Hospital has moved to Al Mushrif Wedding Hall from today, April 30, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced.

From April 30 onwards, all COVID-19 patients are being directed to the new location for assessment, treatment and follow-up services.

