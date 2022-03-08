Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has further eased its COVID-19 restrictions with on-arrival PCR testing at the airport being made optional for all.
In a statement on its social media platforms, Abu Dhabi International Airport announced the updated protocol for travellers, adding that its testing facilities are still available for those who choose to take the test. “The PCR Test facility at AUH is still available in the same location for arrivals as an optional service for passengers who would like to activate their green pass on Al Hosn App, which is mandatory to enter public places, tourist attractions, commercial centres and other facilities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” the airport said on its social media platforms.
The testing facilities at the airport for arriving individuals are located in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.
Read more
- COVID-19: Zulekha Hospital Sharjah opens drive-through PCR testing facility
- COVID-19: Sharjah Airport to stop PCR tests upon reaching full capacity
- COVID-19: Sharjah opens new PCR test centre at Al Ramtha for Emiratis and government employees
- COVID-19: Alhosn app to automatically turn green 11 days after first positive PCR test
Removal of measures
The update follows the removal of a number of precautionary measures in the UAE, and in Abu Dhabi emirate, as the UAE continues to see a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases. In addition to making face masks optional in uncrowded outdoor areas, the emirate has also removed its border screenings, its green list system and its mandatory quarantine procedures for travellers arriving from abroad.