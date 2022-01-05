Sharjah: Sharjah Airport announced on Wednesday that COVID-19 PCR tests will be stopped at the airport medical centre upon reaching full capacity, in line with the commitment to social distancing as a precautionary measure to curb the pandemic.
However, PCR tests for airport employees and passengers travelling through the airport will continue without interruption.
The airport tweeted: “We would like to inform you that Sharjah Airport medical centre will stop providing COVID-19 PCR test services upon reaching the maximum capacity in order to maintain adherence to precautionary measures and physical distancing with the exception of the Airport staff and passengers travelling through Sharjah Airport.”