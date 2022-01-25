Sharjah: Sharjah’s local committee for Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management for the COVID-19 pandemic has recently opened a PCR test centre at Al Ramtha for Emiratis and government employees (including expats). Sharjah Driving Institute has been moved to a different location and the building at Al Ramtha has been allocated to the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to conduct PCR tests for COVID-19 screening.
Captain Khalifa Mohammed Al Mutawa Al Suwaidi, General Supervisor of the Precautionary Measures Patrols at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that the opening of the new COVID-19 test centre at Al Ramtha aims to serve Emiratis and Sharjah Government employees, including expatriates. The centre receives Emiratis from 12 years and above for these tests.
Captain Al Suwaidi said that the centre consists of two buildings, the first is for men and includes six counters. The other building serves women and includes five counters. The centre operates on all week days, from 8am to 10pm, with a capacity to handle upto 2,000 tests per day and the process takes only 2-3 minutes, the official said.
Captain Al Suwaidi urged all Emiratis and employees at Sharjah Government departments to carry out PCR tests periodically in order to preserve their health and safety.
Meanwhile, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said that there are many places that have been designated to conduct COVID-19 tests in Sharjah for Emiratis and other residents. The Central Region, the Eastern Region, including centres for citizens in the suburban councils, Al Siouh Suburb, Al Rahmaniyah, Wasit, Mughaider Suburb and Al Arabi Club in Al Majaz are the locations where these tests can be undertaken.
In addition, there are special centres for labourers in Al Sajja and a centre in the Eastern Region as well. PCR tests are also undertaken in some buildings of the General Command of Sharjah Police.
Major General Al Shamsi also informed that the location of the pathological laboratory will also be moved to Al Ramtha in order to reduce waiting time for the test results and also to accommodate priority categories, especially students.