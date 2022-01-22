Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has urged eligible people to take their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to further enhance public health and protect the community’s safety.
According to the ADPHC, those who did not take the booster dose after the passing of six months from their second dose will lose their green status on Alhosn App.
Exemptions
However, there are some categories exempted from the vaccine, including active COVID-19 patients, participants in vaccine clinical trials, pregnant women, recipients of vaccine outside following medical evaluation.
This is in addition to former COVID-19 patients following medical evaluation, those who have previously had serve allergies to vaccines or component of vaccines and those who have diseases that may be incompatible with vaccine following medical evaluation.