Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee issued a total of 4,210 fines over the last week to those found violating COVID-19 precautionary measures, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Friday.
Among these fines, 72 were issued for organising or attending gatherings.
In all, the authorities recorded 5,067 violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures, following intensive inspections across the emirate over the past week.
Warnings
In addition to fines, the violations also included 786 warnings to commercial and food establishments, and the temporary closure of 71 commercial establishments for 14 days, including tailor shops, car garages and accessories shops, barbershops, restaurants and grocery shops
Report violations
The authorities reiterated that combating COVID-19 is a shared responsibility. While inspection campaigns will continue, the committee urges the public to report any violations by calling the toll-free number 800 2626 or sending a text message to 2828.