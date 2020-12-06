Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) is participating in the 2020 edition of GITEX Technology Week taking place until Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre.
As part of the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion, ADHA will be illustrating the benefits of its work on the development and implementation of a range of housing programmes for citizens. ADHA will be showcasing four key projects.
Its ‘Digitising Pending Customer Actions’ is a feature that allows customers to complete and submit missing data and documents relevant to their applications through digital channels without the need to visit customer service centres. Meanwhile the Robotic Process Automation uses artificial intelligence in processing and completing housing applications. Additionally, ‘Qaseemati’ is a mapping service that displays land locations with the current and planned community facilities around it, with the ability to link to Google Maps for accurate location data. Lastly, its Geospatial Projects Dashboard enables the management and monitoring of Abu Dhabi projects through an integrated system that displays Emirati projects within the boundaries of Abu Dhabi’s three municipal regions, automating project reports and integrating them with input received from other strategic stakeholders.
'Ideal platform'
Basheer Khalfan Al Mehairbi, Director-General, ADHA, said: “GITEX Technology Week 2020 is the ideal platform for ADHA to show that by developing initiatives and adopting technologies that enhance the level of housing services it provides, the Authority is providing solutions that come in line with the wise leadership’s directives to digitise government services, accelerate the digital transformation in Abu Dhabi, and move towards a digital future.”