Jeep and the Lego Group have revealed the first ever Lego model of a Jeep SUV – the Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.
The two firms promise a “thrilling building experience” for fans of all ages as they contruct the high-performance 4x4 systems, rugged tyres, fold-down rear seats and classic seven-slot grille of the model SUV.
The 665-piece model comes with a button-operated front steering system and powerful axle-articulation suspension that will let owners test out the model on obstacles.
“With an 80-year legacy that reaches around the world, our owners, fans and followers have quite literally grown up with us,” said Christian Meunier, global president of the Jeep brand. “Our partnership with the LEGO Group gives our enthusiasts another inclusive opportunity to share the passion they have for the Jeep Wrangler, a global automotive icon that represents fun, freedom and unbridled adventure.”
The Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler is designed for those aged 9 and above. It will be available from January 1, 2021, from Lego.com, Lego stores and other retailers globally, priced at $49.99 (Dh183). Exact prices in the region could vary upon release of the product.
