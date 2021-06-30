Abu Dhabi: A new drive-through centre will begin provide COVID-19 testing and vaccination services in Abu Dhabi’s Al Manhal area.
The centre will include four drive-through lanes, with three catering to PCR and DPI testing, and one lane offering vaccinations. It will be operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), and will have the capacity to offer 100 vaccinations and 600 COVID-19 tests a day.
Timings at Al Manhal
In a statement, Seha said the centre will operate from 8am to 8pm from Saturday to Thursday, and from 10am to 8pm on Fridays.
Corniche centre closure
At the same time, the drive-through centre for COVID-19 services in Corniche will be closing on June 30.
The changes mean that there will be a total of six drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi city from June 30 onwards, located in Al Madina, Zayed Sports City, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha, Al Wathba, Al Manhal. To avail of services at these facilities, residents need to first book an appointment through the Seha app.