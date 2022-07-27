Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has today announced a number of new appointees to the emirate’s regulatory authorities.
Amal Nasser Al Jabri has been appointed as director-general of the Human Resources Authority, which regulates human resources at public entities.
Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi has been appointed as director-general of operational affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, which regulates all municipal matters and transportation in the emirate.
Dr Yasir Ahmed Al Naqbi has been appointed as director-general of government capabilities and competencies development at the Department of Government Support, which provides technological support to government departments.
The three resolutions were announced by Abu Dhabi Executive Council today.