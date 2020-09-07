Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports Duty Free, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Airports, has launched a new home delivery service, allowing residents across the UAE to buy Abu Dhabi Duty Free products from the comfort of their homes.
Now, residents can browse and choose from an expansive selection of items from leading international brands and have them delivered straight at their doorsteps.
The new service comes as a result of Abu Dhabi Duty Free’s desire to cater to those remaining at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Shareef Al Hashmi, chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are delighted to launch Abu Dhabi Duty Free home delivery service, enabling residents of the UAE to take advantage of a growing selection of our most popular items that we have to offer at Abu Dhabi Duty Free, without having to leave their homes.”
“This new programme forms a part of our commitment to our customers to ensure they can enjoy our great range of products while staying safe. We have made the online ordering process incredibly easy and will continue to find ways to make our products and services as attractive and rewarding as possible,” said Al Hashmi.
How it works
The Abu Dhabi Duty Free website (https://addf.ae/) allows residents to easily register for an account, shop for duty free items, pay for them online through a secure gateway and then have them delivered anywhere within the UAE.
Customers also have the option to create ‘Wish Lists’ of products to be purchased at a later date. All purchases will be delivered by Aramex as per every customer’s delivery preferences. Abu Dhabi Duty Free’s customer support team is available during business hours to assist and answer any queries.