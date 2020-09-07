Dubai: The UAE cabinet on Monday approved the National Policy on Vaccinations, which is a multi-sectoral national framework for combating communicable diseases and reducing their risks to individuals and society.
The National Policy on Vaccinations ensures the best quality of vaccination services and preventive care all over the country and enhances the UAE’s position as a regional and international healthcare hub.
The cabinet was chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The policy, which serves as a coordinating framework among all bodies involved in the field of immunizations, will support the UAE health system and enhance the efficiency of the services provided.
It aims to engage the non-governmental sector and society in developing the health system to protect the UAE community against communicable diseases and control them. It also aims to promote healthy lifestyles to curb communicable diseases, and provide comprehensive healthcare services of top-notch quality nationwide.
The policy will also help enhance the comprehensive coverage, sustainability and quality of immunizations and promote the public awareness on the importance of immunizations, and strengthen information systems, innovation and research capacity in the field of vaccinations.
Other objectives also include supporting the response and control of the health situation in emergencies and disease outbreaks, and continuously improving the public health situation in the society.
The policy will further boost the country's position as a regional and international healthcare hub and raise its competitiveness. It will also help develop a comprehensive and sustainable health system, and provide the best quality immunization services compatible with global and national safety practices.