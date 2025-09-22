GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Filipino expat wins Dh50,000 in two months of playing

“I am speechless now. Thank you,” Dubai resident says on receiving the winning call

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
"I was tense when I first received the call," said Ryan Napili Mendones
"I was tense when I first received the call," said Ryan Napili Mendones

Abu Dhabi: A Filipino expat in the UAE has struck it lucky, by becoming a winner of Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw after playing for just two months.

Ryan Napili Mendones, 43, who moved to Dubai two years ago whilst his family remains in the Philippines, became one of the four winners to bag Dh50,000 each in the second weekly e-draw of the month.

A structural inspector, Mendones first learnt about Big Ticket from colleagues just two months ago and decided to join a group of 10 Filipino friends who buy tickets together.

The winning ticket was purchased at Abu Dhabi International Airport Store.

Dream comes true

"I am speechless now. Thank you," he said when he received the winning call from Big Ticket’s host Richard.

"I was tense when I first received the call, but then the excitement and happiness started to sink in," he recalled, describing the moment he learnt about the windfall.

Mendones will share the prize money with the colleagues who introduced him to the lottery system. He said he remains uncertain about how he will spend his

But he is sure of one thing. "I know I'll continue purchasing from Big Ticket," he said.

The lucky winner has some advice for others considering trying their luck with Big Ticket.

"My advice to others is to trust Big Ticket and give it a try," Mendones said.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiAbu DhabiPhilippinesBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Big Ticket weekly e-draw selects four winners every week to take home Dh50,000 each.

Bangladeshi worker wins Big Ticket after 28 yrs in UAE

1m read
Abhilash Kunjappy (left) and Jibin Peter

Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Kerala workers win weekly e-draw

2m read
Mohammad Rashed

Dubai cleaner's TikTok dream of Big Ticket comes true

2m read
When he visited Big Ticket’s studio to play for the maximum prize of Dh150,000, Jogendra Jangir revealed that whatever amount he wins, he will donate 10% t to charity

Indian expat since age 17, 43-year-old wins Big Ticket

2m read