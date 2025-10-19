12-year wait ends as Bangladeshi expat finally wins Big Ticket

Ali Hussain Moson Ali, a labourer, has lived in Abu Dhabi for 20 years
A Bangladeshi expat who has spent two decades working in the UAE is celebrating a happy moment after winning Dh50,000 in Big Ticket’s Series 279 weekly draw.
Ali Hussain Moson Ali, 35, a hardworking labourer based in Abu Dhabi, bagged the consolation prize along with his long-time raffle group of 31 people. For Ali, who has been loyally purchasing Big Ticket entries every month for the last 12 years, the win is nothing short of a blessing.
“I was so happy to hear about my win,” he said after receiving the call from Big Ticket.
“It may be a small win, but for my family, my group members, and their families, it is a moment of celebration.”
Ali said the news has spread joy not only among his group in Abu Dhabi but also across families back home.
The group plans to share the prize equally and reinvest part of the winnings to continue trying their luck in upcoming Big Ticket draws.
“We are all extremely happy and motivated to continue participating in future draws. We’ll split the cash prize and use the money to purchase more Big Ticket tickets,” Ali underlined.
