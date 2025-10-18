Dubai-based Kerala expat finally wins after a decade of Big Ticket dreams

Sidheeq, a finance professional, has been a resident for 17 years
After 10 years of trying his luck, Dubai-based Indian expat Sidheeq Pamblath has finally won a cash prize in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi promotion.
The 42-year-old finance professional from Kerala pocketed a consolation prize of Dh50,000 in Series 279 of the draw.
Sidheeq, who has lived in Dubai for 17 years, has been buying tickets every month with a group of 10 to 15 friends.
“When I received the winning call, I was actually expecting to win the grand prize,” he said with a laugh.
“But it’s okay, I’m happy with this win. We plan on splitting the cash prize.”
While his family celebrates back home in Kerala, Sidheeq noted the win has only strengthened his belief in persistence.
“Hopefully, we’ll keep trying, and next time luck will be in our favour to take home the grand prize,” he added.
