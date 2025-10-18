GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai-based Kerala expat finally wins after a decade of Big Ticket dreams

Sidheeq, a finance professional, has been a resident for 17 years

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Dubai-based Kerala expat finally wins after a decade of Big Ticket dreams

After 10 years of trying his luck, Dubai-based Indian expat Sidheeq Pamblath has finally won a cash prize in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi promotion.
The 42-year-old finance professional from Kerala pocketed a consolation prize of Dh50,000 in Series 279 of the draw.

Sidheeq, who has lived in Dubai for 17 years, has been buying tickets every month with a group of 10 to 15 friends.

“When I received the winning call, I was actually expecting to win the grand prize,” he said with a laugh.
“But it’s okay, I’m happy with this win. We plan on splitting the cash prize.”

While his family celebrates back home in Kerala, Sidheeq noted the win has only strengthened his belief in persistence.
“Hopefully, we’ll keep trying, and next time luck will be in our favour to take home the grand prize,” he added.

Related Topics:
UAEIndian expatsDubaiAbu DhabiBig Ticket

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bangladeshi worker in Dubai wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Bangladeshi worker in Dubai wins Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

1m read
UAE: Expat wins Big Ticket after 25 years in Dubai

UAE: Expat wins Big Ticket after 25 years in Dubai

1m read
Jobless Kerala mum in Sharjah wins Dear Big Ticket

Jobless Kerala mum in Sharjah wins Dear Big Ticket

2m read
Kerala expat in Dubai wins Big Ticket after 13 years

Kerala expat in Dubai wins Big Ticket after 13 years

1m read