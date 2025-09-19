GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Bangladeshi expat worker wins weekly e-draw after 28 years in UAE

53-year-old plasterer in Dubai was “in complete shock” when he received the winning call

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
The Big Ticket weekly e-draw selects four winners every week to take home Dh50,000 each.
Abu Dhabi: Mohammed Mamunur Rahman Nasor Ullah, a Bangladeshi expat, has been working in the UAE as a plasterer for 28 years.

The 53-year-old Dubai resident started dreaming of winning the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket three years ago.

Finally, in the first weekly e-draw of this month, Mohammed became a winner of Dh50,000.

“When I received the winning call, I was in complete shock,” he said while recalling how he learnt about the windfall.

He said he was “so happy and grateful to the team for this opportunity.”

Making dream a reality

“Thank you for making this dream a reality,” were his words of gratitude.

Despite the Dh50,000 win, Mohammed remains humble and committed to his routine.

“I haven’t yet decided how I’ll use the prize money, but one thing is certain, I’ll continue purchasing from Big Ticket,” he said.

The Big Ticket weekly e-draw selects four winners every week to take home Dh50,000 each.

One lucky winner from among those purchasing tickets in September will walk away with the Dh20 million grand prize during the live draw on October 3.

