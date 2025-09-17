Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Kerala workers win weekly e-draw

Wins for Indian expat electrician, construction worker bring cheer to 30 friends
Abu Dhabi: Two Indian expat workers in the UAE, an electrician and a construction worker, have each won Dh50,000 in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket’s first weekly e-draw for September.
Both men are Abu Dhabi residents and had started buying tickets only six months ago as part of two different friend groups pooling money to try their luck. Though modest in amount, their wins have brought cheer to a combined group of 30 people.
Abhilash Kunjappy, 36, has been working at a construction company in Abu Dhabi for the past three years while his family remains in Kerala. He began buying Big Ticket entries as part of a group of ten colleagues who pooled their contributions every month.
He said the group was elated when they found out about their win and described it as a shared achievement.
“When my group and I received the news, we were overjoyed. This win is not just mine, it belongs to all of us and our families,” Abhilash said.
While he has not yet decided how to use his portion, he said he would continue taking part in the draws.
His advice to others: “Give it a try. Big Ticket makes dreams a reality, and yours could be next.”
Meanwhile, 34-year-old electrician Jibin Peter struck it lucky through a free entry in the buy-two-get-two bundle offer. Though he has been a resident of the UAE for 12 years, he had started purchasing tickets only six months ago as part of a 20-member group.
Peter said winning had come as a complete surprise, admitting he had never truly expected it to happen.
“Honestly, I never imagined I would actually win. I still have no words, I’m just really happy,” he said.
The prize money will be split among his group, and he confirmed they plan to keep purchasing tickets together.
He also encouraged others to take a chance on the draw, saying, “My advice to others is simple: take part and try your luck with Big Ticket.”
Both winners said the unexpected windfall has strengthened their resolve to continue taking part in the draws, hoping this success marks the start of more wins to come. Abhilash’s group said they had already bought their next ticket.
Meanwhile, another Indian expat, Biju Jose, also won the same amount during the e-draw. He purchased one ticket online on September 4. He was overjoyed upon hearing the news that his ticket number, 279233376, secured him this win.
