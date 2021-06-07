Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s food safety authorities performed more than 630,000 tests last year to ensure that all food products on sale were safe and adhered to all health regulations.
The tests were carried out by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).
Multiple labs
A new post on Abu Dhabi Media Office’s Twitter account discusses how the QCC’s central laboratory was instrumental in testing food items for safety, and ensuring that they complied with health standards.
“The laboratory provides all types of biological, chemical and x-ray analysis for all food items in Abu Dhabi Emirate to ensure that they are safe and in conformity with all approved specifications,” a lab inspector says.
In addition to the central lab, an additional initiative also provides mobile testing.
“Mobile labs provide swift on-site checks and analyses to ensure food is safe for use by consumers and event visitors,” she adds.