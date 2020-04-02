The UAE ministry also announced the recovery of 35 people infected with COVID-19

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 210 new COVID-19 cases in the country on Thursday, bringing the total infections in the country to 1,024 cases.

The ministry said that the new cases were identified by screening those who were in contact with the previously announced cases, and failed to adhere to preventive measures and physical distance. There are also cases related to travel abroad.

The new cases, who are from different nationalities, are in a stable condition and under the necessary health care.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 35 new cases of people infected with the COVID-19, taking the total recoveries to 96.